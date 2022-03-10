Salem police set up speed radar guns to check overspeeding on highways

The Salem District Police have introduced speed radar guns to check overspeeding of vehicles on national highways.. The district police is aiming to reduce vehicle speed and thereby avert road accidents.

According to the police, the four-lane national highway runs for a stretch of 265 km in Salem rural limits. Several fatal accidents occur in the NH stretches due to overspeeding, police said. Since speed-breakers or barricades could not be set up on the NH roads, the rural police have introduced speed radar guns to control speed of vehicles and avert accidents.

Police officials said that the rural police have procured two speed guns at a cost ₹16 lakh initially and these would be stationed at various places along the highways to check speeding of vehicles. The speed radar guns would be stationed at different points on each day, hence, motorists would not be able to trick the system by slowing down at places where surveillance cameras are permanently installed and increase speed again once out of the camera range, police said.

Police said that speed limits for different types of vehicles at different locations could be set on the device and the motorists violating the speed limit would receive an SMS message about the violation. Offenders would have the facility to pay the fine at court or through online, police said.

According to the police officials, the radar guns could also automatically capture images of speeding vehicles along with registration plate details.