Salem police seize documents from Periyar University; V-C admitted to hospital

December 29, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Salem

The Salem City police concluded their search at Periyar University on Thursday and seized documents from the university premises, including the Vice-Chancellor’s residence. Meanwhile, following some health issues, Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan was admitted to a private hospital.

The Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) legal advisor, I. Elangovan, in a complaint to Salem City police said V-C R. Jagannathan, Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel, and two professors started a non-government company, Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER Foundation), in their personal capacities, causing loss to the university and government. Similarly, on Tuesday afternoon, while Mr. Elangovan met the Vice-Chancellor at his office, the latter allegedly made casteist remarks.

Based on the complaint, the Karuppur police registered a case against Mr. Jagannathan, Mr. Thangavel, Professors S. Sathish and E. Ramganesh, and others under Sections 294 (b), 120 (b), 420, 468, 409, 511, and 506 (i) of the IPC and under Sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and arrested the Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday. But the court granted conditional bail for the V-C in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the police, led by seven inspectors, searched various places in the university. The search continued until Thursday afternoon, and various documents were seized. They were filled in seven boxes and taken by the police.

On Wednesday afternoon, the V-C was admitted to a private hospital at Five Roads. Doctors found cardiac-related issues and performed angioplasty on him. On Thursday, the V-C did not come for signing at Suramangalam police station and his lawyers produced medical reports to the police. The police are on the lookout for Mr. Thangavel, and two professors who are absconding.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that the Periyar University administration gave false information to the Higher Education Department.

Sources said that in a letter dated November 29, the Principal Secretary for the Higher Education Department, A. Karthik, asked the university to provide details regarding the 2,000 square feet space provided to the PUTER Foundation CEO (Mr. Thangavel) in the skill development block, details of the foundation registration, documents related to MoUs and Articles of Association signed by the PUTER Foundation, and details of the directors of the company.

In a reply (dated December 5), the University Registrar provided details of MoUs signed by PUTER Foundation with others companies and claimed the Foundation was incorporated as per Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 as a non-profit Section 8 company.

Later, in a letter dated December 22, 2023, to the Additional Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Mr. Thangavel said the university did not sign an MoU with the PUTER Foundation since it was an innovation and technology business incubation arm of Periyar University.

The university had established an Incubation Technology Transfer Centre (ITTC) based on G.O. (Ms) No. 6 (in 2013). However, after considering the recommendation of the “high-powered committee,” a request for amending the nomenclature was made, which was acceded to, and approval for the same was granted by the competent authority of the university on February 26, 2022, amending the name as Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship Research Park (PUTER Park). Further, the name was changed to PUTER Foundation as per company naming conventions, Mr. Thangavel added in the letter.

Sources in the Higher Education Department said as per Section 8 A (1) (U) Companies (Incorporation) Rules 2014, the proposed name of company cannot include the words foundation, forum, association, federation, chambers, confederation, council, electoral trust, etc. So it proves that the university allegedly gave the wrong information to the department. Likewise, the university did not clarify who the high-powered committee was and who was the competent authority. So the department would conduct a detailed inquiry into the letters sent by the university, sources added.