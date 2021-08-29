Salem police rescue minor boy kidnapped for ransom

Suprintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav

Salem

29 August 2021 00:01 IST

The accused had demanded ₹ 50 lakh to release the boy

The district police on Saturday rescued a minor boy kidnapped for a ransom of ₹ 50 lakh from the Salem city limits and arrested one person in connection with the case.

The accused was identified as C. Selvakumar, an interior decorator.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said the parents of Sabari (14) lodged a missing complaint at the Thollasampatti Police Station here on August 23. The boy’s father Pazhanisami was a daily wager and mother Latha was employed in a textile showroom near Panjuukallpatti.

On August 26, the accused called Saravanan, the employer of Latha, and demanded ₹ 50 lakh to release the boy. On August 27 evening, he sent a video of the victim to Saravanan from the cell phone of a migrant worker.

Mr.Abhinav said that after the video was received, four special teams were formed under the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Omalur, D. Sangeetha to nab the culprit and rescue the boy.

On inquiry, police found that Saravanan had received ransom calls from stolen mobile phones.

Based on the video and CCTV visuals, police ascertained the identity of the accused. On Saturday afternoon, the workshop and residence of Selvakumar was raided and the victim was rescued

Mr.Abhinav said the accused had kidnapped the boy for money after he faced loss in business

. The victim was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Further inquiry is on.