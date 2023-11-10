Salem police rescue eight-year-old boy from kidnappers in Bengaluru

November 10, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Salem

The Salem rural police on Friday rescued an eight-year-old boy at Bengaluru in Karnataka and arrested a gang of four that kidnapped him.

The police said that Venkatachalam, a resident of Pappichettipatti near Kadayampatti, is a Hindu Munnani functionary. On Thursday evening, a gang kidnapped his son, Sujith, who was playing near the house. Venkatachalam lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police stating that he knew the persons who kidnapped his son. The police tracked the cell phone tower signals of the accused and found that they were heading to Bengaluru.

The police rushed to Bengaluru on Friday night and rescued the child with the help of the police there.

The police nabbed Venkatesh of Bengaluru, Rajkumar, Murugan, and Dinesh of Deevattipatti and took them to the police station in the early hours of Friday.

Police investigation revealed that Venkatesh had approached Venkatachalam a year ago seeking his help to adopt a child. Venkatachalam allegedly promised to arrange for a child through a trust and took ₹ 1.50 lakh in cash from Venkatesh, but cheated him. Following this, Venkatesh, along with Rajkumar, Murugan, and Dinesh, kidnapped the child.