Salem police register case against Happy Street organiser

September 04, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police registered a case against the organiser of the Happy Street programme on Sunday.

A private hospital in Alagapuram organised the programme at Hasthampatti roundtana in the city. Over 5,000 people gathered and traffic was hit in the locality for more than two hours. People, who came for the event, parked their vehicles on the roads, and while police asked them to take the vehicles, a quarrel erupted between the people, who participated in the programme and the police.

Later, the police received a complaint from D. Vadivel, Hasthampatti Village Administrative Officer. Based on the complaint, the Hasthampatti police registered a case against the private hospital administration under Sections 341, 188, and 287 of the IPC and are investigating further.

Police sources said that the organiser got permission to conduct the programme near Amma Unavagam, near Hasthampatti, and claimed around 1,000 people would participate. But they conducted the function near the roundtana, and ambulances were unable to ply on the road, sources added.

