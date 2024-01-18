Salem police register a case against three persons for feeding live rooster to bull

January 18, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Salem

The Tharamangalam police in Salem have registered a case against three people, who fed meat and a live rooster to a bull, and uploaded a video of this on social media platforms. The case was registered on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Ragu, a resident of Chinnappampatti near Tharamangalam in Salem district, is a YouTuber. In a post he uploaded on social media platforms on December 22, 2023, Ragu and two others are seen forcibly feeding meat and a live rooster to a bull. The video went viral on social media platforms. Subsequently, G. Arun Prasanna, founder of People for Cattle in India (PFCI), lodged a complaint with the Tharamangalam police on January 17.

In the complaint, Mr. Arun Prasanna alleged that Ragu and unknown individuals killed a helpless rooster by feeding it alive to the bull. The social media post depicts the bull being forced to chew and eat the rooster. Two individuals restrain the bull by its horns, while another forces the rooster into its mouth. The immense fear and pain the rooster would have endured while being roughly handled and forced between a bull’s teeth and slowly chewed to death alive and the confusion and distress the bull would have endured while being forced to chew on bones and feathers, drink the blood, and swallow flesh is unimaginable, his complaint stated.

Bulls are herbivores, and forcing a herbivorous animal to eat raw meat puts it at risk of diseases like salmonella poisoning. The police must take action against the trio under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mr. Arun added in his complaint.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Tharamangalam police registered cases under Sections 3, 11 (1) (a), and 11 (1) (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under Section 429 of the IPC against Ragu and others. An investigation is underway.