‘Salem police recovered stolen goods in 82% cases in 2021’

The Salem District Police recovered stolen goods in 82% of theft cases registered in 2021.

In a release, Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said 263 accused were arrested in connection with theft and burglary cases in the district and stolen goods were recovered in 82% cases. He said 38 rowdies and three held for illicit distillation of arrack were detained under Goondas Act in 2021, and 23 persons were detained under Goondas Act in 2020. Mr. Abhinav said sentences were pronounced in 4,034 cases including life sentence in 11 cases.

As many as 7,369 prohibition cases were registered and 7,542 accused were arrested, he said. Mr. Abhinav said speedy action would be taken on complaints received from the public in 2022.

In Namakkal, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said that stolen goods worth ₹87.82 lakh were recovered in theft and burglary cases in the district. He added that 17 persons had been detained under Goondas Act in 2021.

In a release, Mr. Thakur said 297 fatal road accidents occurred in the district and 306 persons died. As many as 3,996 driving licences were temporarily suspended for violating motor vehicle regulations and ₹2.81 crore was collected as fine for various traffic violations. The police registered 400 cases for selling ganja and about 400 kg was seized. The police recovered 460 stolen mobile phones worth ₹80 lakh and returned them to owners, Mr. Thakur said.

He said 122 unlicensed guns were surrendered at police stations here and ₹1.27 crore fine was collected from people for violating COVID-19 safety protocol in 61,920 cases in the district.