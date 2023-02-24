HamberMenu
Salem police recover money lost in online fraud

February 24, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift action, the police recovered a sum of over ₹2 lakh a 64-year-old man lost in an online fraud here on Friday.

According to the police, R. Yogaraj of Masilapalayam near Mettur received a call from an unknown number last week. The person said he was from a bank and asked Yogaraj to renew his ATM card or it would be blocked. When Yogaraj told his ATM card details and the OTP sent, he found ₹2.95 lakh debited from his account. Shocked by this, Yogaraj lodged a complaint with the District Cyber Crime Police. The police acted quickly and retrieved the amount to Mr. Yogaraj’s account.

On Friday, District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar handed over the details of the money retrieved to the account to Mr. Yogaraj. The SP urged people not to share their ATM card information or OTP with anyone. If anyone lost money, they should immediately contact the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or file a complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in to recover the money, Mr. Sivakumar said.

