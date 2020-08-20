Salem police reach out to remote villages with relief measures

The Salem district police have been reaching out to remote villages during this COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that assistance and relief materials are reaching them. The police are also using these visits to create awareness among the public on various issues.
Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger on Wednesday visited a tribal village in Jaragumalai and provided relief materials to elderly persons. The public were advised to reach out to the police in case of any assistance. They were also told to inform them about movements of outsiders, if any, in the villages.
Ms. Ganiger said the villagers were advised to surrender the unlicensed guns, if any, in their possession. They were also made aware of the troubles of indulging in arrack distillation. She said the villagers sought a check post to the village and they were considering the request.
The SP said they were planning to reach out to more villages as part of COVID-19 preventive measures. Besides, masks and kabasura kudineer were being distributed to the public at various places in each police station limits.
Pradip Kumar, Deputy Inspector General, Salem Range, said that following the Satankulam incident, police personnel were given online training on various topics and one such training on stress management was under way in the range.
