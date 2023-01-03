ADVERTISEMENT

Salem police nab four more persons in murder case

January 03, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The rural police arrested four more persons in connection with a murder case on Monday night.

According to the police, N. Sridhar (28), of Senganur near Pagalpatti, was attacked by a gang during the New Year celebration and he died on Monday. The Omalur police registered a case and arrested Vikram and S. Mohankumar. The relatives of the deceased staged a road roko in front of the Salem Government Hospital demanding the arrest of all accused. On Monday night, the police nabbed Karthick (22), Lithish (22), Gokul (23), and another Karthick (22) of Palaiyur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US