Salem police nab four more persons in murder case

January 03, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The rural police arrested four more persons in connection with a murder case on Monday night.

According to the police, N. Sridhar (28), of Senganur near Pagalpatti, was attacked by a gang during the New Year celebration and he died on Monday. The Omalur police registered a case and arrested Vikram and S. Mohankumar. The relatives of the deceased staged a road roko in front of the Salem Government Hospital demanding the arrest of all accused. On Monday night, the police nabbed Karthick (22), Lithish (22), Gokul (23), and another Karthick (22) of Palaiyur.

