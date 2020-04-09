Salem police mark vehicles with colours to prevent movement

As a novel measure to reduce vehicle movement, the Salem City Police are marking vehicles with different colours to stop motorists from venturing out unnecessarily.

The police have been trying various methods to keep the motorists off roads during the COVID-19 lockdown. Since the beginning of lockdown, the police have been registering cases and seizing vehicles of motorists roaming unnecessarily. To enforce the crackdown, the police are planning to mark the vehicles with colours and the motorists would be able to venture out again only after four days.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S.Senthil conducted a trial at the Five Roads junction here on Thursday.

Mr.Senthil said that the vehicles would be marked in yellow on Friday, red on Saturday, blue on Sunday and brown on Monday. The motorists would be able to venture out again with a marked vehicle only after four days. Those going for medical emergencies would be exempted.

Mr. Senthil added that stern action would be taken against the motorists if found that they tried to tamper with the paint.