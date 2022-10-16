Salem police invokes NSA against two SDPI functionaries

Salem City police Commissioner Najmul Hoda. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Salem City police invoked on Sunday the National Security Act (NSA) against two functionaries of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) who were arrested in connection with hurling a kerosene bottle at an RSS functionary’s home.

According to the police, N. Syed Ali (42) of Onthapillai Kadu near Kitchipalayam is the Salem district president of SDPI and K. Khadeer Hussein (33) of Tippu Nagar in Ponnammapet is the 34th ward SDPI president. They were arrested by the Ammapet police in connection with hurling a kerosene-filled bottle over an RSS functionary V.K. Rajan’s home at Ammapet in the wee hours of September 25 and was remanded in judicial custody.

Considering their actions as creating enmity between two religions and disrupting State and National security, integrity and public order, the Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy recommended City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the NSA against the two accused. Acting on the recommendation, on Sunday the Commissioner issued the order. The order copy was served to the accused persons at Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.