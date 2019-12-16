Salem police introduce helmet zones

The Salem City Police on Monday introduced helmet zones at different places within its limits to encourage motorists to comply with road traffic regulations and get them wear helmets.

The police have marked Sankari Main Road to Periyar Arch and from Mulluvadi junction to Anna Park as helmet zones.

Only two-wheeler riders wearing helmets are allowed to drive through the demarcated area. Riders without helmets are diverted by traffic police personnel and they have to take a detour. They are also advised on the importance of wearing helmets.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S.Senthil said the exercise had received good response from the public. “Police personnel advising the public on the importance of wearing helmets has created a positive response among them.

In one of the instances, a rider agreed to purchase a new helmet. We are hopeful that the number will increase in the coming days,” he said.

J.M.Boopathi, president of Salem Consumer Voice Foundation, said, “its a good initiative and we appreciate the police for their efforts to create awareness among the public.”