Salem police collect ₹ 10 lakh fine in 15 days for traffic violations

A total fine of ₹ 10 lakh was collected from the public in the last 15 days for various traffic violations, said M. Madasamy, Salem City Deputy Commissioner (North).

Mr. Madasamy flagged off an awareness rally to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse at the Suramangalam Police Station here on Sunday. The rally saw the participation of Assistant Commissioner J. Nagarajan, and more than 200 school and college students.

Mr. Madasamy told reporters that special vehicle checks were conducted from June 6 at four important locations in the city. Two-wheeler riders without helmets were stopped by the police and shown a short film on the importance of wearing helmets in a tent arranged nearby. In the past 15 days, ₹ 10 lakh fine has been collected from people for violating traffic rules. A single person violated traffic rules 119 times in the last one year and we had collected ₹ 12,900 from him alone, Mr. Madasamy added.

Deputy Commissioner (South) S.P. Lavanya flagged off an awareness rally near the Salem Collectorate. The rally passed via Periyar Statue, Tiruvalluvar Statue, Old Bus Stand, and ended at Apsara Theatre.

In Namakkal, District Superintendent of Police (SP) E. Sai Charan Tejaswi flagged off a rally at Tiruchengode, in which college students took part. The SP said that in 2022 a total of 29 cases were registered against sale and smuggling of ganja. As many as 48 accused were arrested and 557 kg ganja was seized from them. The provisions of Goondas Act was invoked against seven ganja peddlers. A total of 150 bank accounts of the accused were freezed, Mr. Tejaswi added.