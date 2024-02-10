ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Police books seven for cheating school teacher

February 10, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Central Crime Branch (CCB) police registered a case against seven people for cheating a school teacher on Saturday.

S. Srinivasan, a resident of Thomson Road in Yercaud, where he also works as a school teacher, planned to buy a house in Suramangalam for ₹1 crore. He approached a friend, R. Prema, a sub-registrar in the cooperative department, who introduced him to Subramaniyam, Anbarasan, Muthu, Amirtharaj, Neelamegam and Meganathan to arrange a housing loan. Mr. Srinivasan paid ₹32.14 lakh to them to buy the house and register the documents in various installments starting from July 2022. However, the gang did not register the house in his name nor arrange a loan for him. As a result, Mr. Srinivasan filed a complaint with the CCB police. The police registered a case against the seven accused persons under Sections 120(b), 406, 420, 468, 471, and 506(ii) of the IPC and are further investigating the matter.

