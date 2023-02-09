ADVERTISEMENT

Salem police arrest man who took away patrol vehicle

February 09, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police arrested a person who took away a patrol vehicle on Thursday.

According to the police, their vehicles have been parked at the Armed Reserve Ground in Kumarasamipatti where the second-grade police constable selection is taking place. On Thursday morning, officials found one patrol vehicle missing from the ground. Meanwhile, they found a person roaming on the ground in a car that had the government symbol.

When the police inquired him, he claimed that he was a government officer for the Chief Minister’s relief fund and showed an identity card. The police checked the card and the car number, and found them to be fake.

Later, the police took him to Hasthampatti police station and identified him as K. Madhan Kumar (40) of Tharamangalam. During the inquiry, he reportedly confessed that on Wednesday night, he took away the patrol vehicle from the ground and parked it in a place at Suramangalam.

While he came to take his car from the ground, he was caught by the police. Based on his confession, the police took him to Suramangalam and recovered the patrol vehicle. The Hasthampatti police registered a case and arrested him.

