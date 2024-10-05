ADVERTISEMENT

Salem New Bus Stand renovated at a cost of ₹24.80 lakh

Published - October 05, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Salem New Bus Stand adorns a fresh coat of paint | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Salem Corporation has completed painting and minor renovation works at the New Bus Stand, costing ₹24.80 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salem New Bus Stand, formally known as the Bharat Ratna Dr. MGR Central Bus Stand, serves thousands of passengers daily. Buses to districts such as Chennai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruppur, and Bengaluru operate from the stand. Additionally, private buses frequently run to destinations such as Attur, Dharmapuri, Mettur, Edappadi, and Namakkal.

However, passengers had complained about poor maintenance and hygiene at the bus stand premises and demanded improvements. They also called for the removal of encroaching fruit stalls and the provision of more toilet facilities.

Six months ago, Transport Department officials inspected the bus stand to assess basic amenities and identify necessary renovation works. Following this inspection, they submitted a report to the District Administration, recommending painting the bus stand and repairing damaged pillars, toilets, and the compound wall. The Salem Corporation subsequently sanctioned ₹24.80 lakh for the works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Salem Corporation officials, the painting and renovation works have now been completed as per the recommendations. Steps have also been taken to remove encroachments in and around the bus stand. Regarding the demand for additional toilet facilities, officials stated that a decision would be made soon, depending on the availability of funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US