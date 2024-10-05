Salem New Bus Stand renovated at a cost of ₹24.80 lakh

The Salem Corporation has completed painting and minor renovation works at the New Bus Stand, costing ₹24.80 lakh.

The Salem New Bus Stand, formally known as the Bharat Ratna Dr. MGR Central Bus Stand, serves thousands of passengers daily. Buses to districts such as Chennai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruppur, and Bengaluru operate from the stand. Additionally, private buses frequently run to destinations such as Attur, Dharmapuri, Mettur, Edappadi, and Namakkal.

However, passengers had complained about poor maintenance and hygiene at the bus stand premises and demanded improvements. They also called for the removal of encroaching fruit stalls and the provision of more toilet facilities.

Six months ago, Transport Department officials inspected the bus stand to assess basic amenities and identify necessary renovation works. Following this inspection, they submitted a report to the District Administration, recommending painting the bus stand and repairing damaged pillars, toilets, and the compound wall. The Salem Corporation subsequently sanctioned ₹24.80 lakh for the works.

According to Salem Corporation officials, the painting and renovation works have now been completed as per the recommendations. Steps have also been taken to remove encroachments in and around the bus stand. Regarding the demand for additional toilet facilities, officials stated that a decision would be made soon, depending on the availability of funds.

