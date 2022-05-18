Salem native gets 10 years imprisonment, ₹ 1.96 crore fine in investment fraud

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced the manager of a financial establishment to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for cheating 28 depositors of ₹ 5.09 crore.

TNPID court judge A.S. Ravi awarded the punishment to P. Murugesan (53) of Mallur in Salem district who was the manager of Pavaiamman Finance which had its office on Tiruchi Road at Mallur.

The District Crime Branch (DCB), Salem, had arrested the proprietor of Pavaiamman Finance, namely K. Manickam (63) of Mallur, manager Murugesan and clerk-cum-cashier R. Shanthi (46) of Namakkal in March 2012 based on a complaint lodged by a depositor, Palaniappan. As per the First Information Report, the establishment collected money from depositors by promising to provide higher interest.

The accused were due to pay ₹ 51 lakh to Palaniappan, ₹ 10 lakh to his wife and ₹ 47 lakh to his daughter-in-law as of April 2013. The case was transferred from DCB to the Economic Offences Wing of the police (EOW II unit), Salem, in May 2013 after the complainant approached higher officials.

During the investigation, it was found out that the accused purchased properties using the money of depositors. Manickam also spent the depositors money for the education of his son abroad. In total, the accused defrauded ₹ 5.09 crore of 28 depositors.

According to the police, Manickam died when the case was under trial. The court found Murugesan guilty and slapped a fine of ₹ 1.96 crore on him apart from the imprisonment. The court ordered to distribute ₹ 1.90 crore of the total fine to the depositors to settle their dues. Shanthi was acquitted by the court.