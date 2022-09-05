Salem, Namakkal districts receive moderate rainfall

Staff Reporter
September 05, 2022 18:36 IST

Mayor A.Ramachandran inspecting Mookaneri lake in Salem on Monday.

Salem and Namakkal districts received moderate rainfall on Sunday. In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m., on Sunday Salem received 290.50 mm of rainfall and Namakkal 290.12 mm rainfall.

On Sunday evening, rain started to lash across the district. The rain water stagnated road in various places in the city. Due to heavy rain in Yercaud, the Mookaneri Lake at Kannankurichi, was filled and the water flowed over the road. The water entered into the houses situated near the lake.

The Corporation pressed into service earthmovers and diverted the water into the Thirumanimuthar River.

In Salem district, the average rainfall was 19.36 mm, and Yercaud received the highest amount of 70.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 63 mm in Omalur, 48.8 mm in Salem, 47.3 mm in Sankagiri, 20 mm in Kadayampatti, 15 mm each in Edappadi and in Kariyakovil, 5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 3.2 mm in Mettur, 2 mm in Thammampatti, and 1 mm in Aanaimaduvu.

In Namakkal district, the average rainfall was 24.18 mm, and Komarapalayam received the highest amount of 86 mm of rainfall, followed by 67 mm in Tiruchengode, 58 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 35 mm in Puduchatram, 29 mm in Rasipuram, 12.20 mm in Mangalapuram, and 3 mm in Paramathi Velur.

