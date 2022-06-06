Salem, Namakkal districts receive moderate rainfall

Salem and Namakkal districts received moderate rainfall on Sunday.

In Salem, an average rainfall of 12.79 mm was recorded on Sunday. Attur received the highest amount of 63 mm followed by Mettur 45.2 mm, Edappadi 19 mm, Thammampatti 16 mm, Sankagiri 15.4 mm, Veeraganoor 11 mm, Salem 10.3 mm, PN Palayam 8 mm, Omalur 3 mm and Yercaud 1 mm

An average of 16.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Namakkal district.

Collectorate received 53 mm rainfall, Namakkal 40 mm, Tiruchengode 36 mm, Senthamangalam 12mm, Rasipuram 10.2 mm, Mohanur and Puduchatram 10 mm each, Mangalapuram 8 mm, Kolli Hills Semmedu 5 mm and Paramthi Velur 2 mm.