Salem, Namakkal districts receive continuous rainfall

Rain lashed the district at a moderate level on Friday.

On Thursday night, some parts of Salem and Namakkal districts received moderate rainfall for around two hours.

A steady drizzle started in the early hours of Friday and continued till evening in the district. Following continuous rain, District Collector S. Karmegam declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday. Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh declared a holiday for schools.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Friday, Salem district received 51.10 mm and Namakkal district received 61.40 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 5.11 mm, and Mohanur received the highest amount of 32 mm, followed by 15 mm in Tiruchengode, 4 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 3.20 mm in Senthamangalam, 3 mm in Paramathi Velur, 2 mm in Namakkal, 1.20 mm in Rasipuram, and 1 mm in the Collectorate.

The average rainfall in Salem district was 3.19 mm, and Thalaivasal received the highest amount of 13 mm, followed by 9 mm in Veeraganur, 7 mm in Thammampatti, 6 mm in Gangavalli, 4.5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 4 mm each at Salem and Attur, 2.6 mm in Yercaud, and 1 mm in Kariyakovil.