Salem MP questioned by public on poll promises

13 October 2020 22:21 IST

DMK MP from Salem S.R.Parthibhan was on Monday confronted by a few persons on the poll promises made by DMK-led front during last year’s Lok Sabha polls. The MP, however, alleged that they were drunk and belonged to a rival party.

Mr.Parthibhan visited a few areas in Omalur that fall within his Parliamentary constituency. At one place where people were engaged in MGNREGS work, a few persons questioned him on the fate of poll promises.

In a video clip, shared on mobile messaging platforms, they were heard asking the MP on fulfilment of promises such as waiver of education loans, gold loans and farm loans as promised. Mr. Parthibhan was heard saying that the DMK would have fulfilled those promises if it had captured power.

He added that the promises would be fulfilled when DMK leader M.K.Stalin becomes Chief Minister. However, as the argument dragged on, he left the place saying those who argued with him “were from the AIADMK”.

When contacted, Mr.Parthibhan told The Hindu that he had visited Periyaripatti in Omalur Union to review MGNREGS works on Monday and was interacting with women working there.

“They aired their grievances and complained that the State government did not do enough for them during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he claimed.

The MP charged that two persons in inebriated condition, claiming to be members of a rival political party, asked him about the poll promises while recording it on phone. “I told them that I am here to listen to the grievances of the public and not to do politics. Later, women at the place advised me to go and not to argue with persons in inebriated condition,” he said.