Salem Monitoring Officer inspects various projects

December 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

Salem District Monitoring Officer and Special Secretary for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare P. Shankar inspected various projects in Salem district on Tuesday.

The officer inspected development works underway in Tharamangalam and Nangavalli panchayat unions for ₹45.15 crore. Later, Mr. Shankar inspected the Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme special camp at Nethimedu. Later in the evening, the officer conducted a review meeting with officials of all departments at Salem Collectorate.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shankar said that the scheme was implemented to enable easier access to government services, and that the camp would be conducted in 142 places under Salem Corporation, Municipalities, Town Panchayats and Panchayats till January 6. The petitions received in this camp will be resolved in 30 days, he added.

Mr. Shankar inspected projects implemented under various schemes of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department as well as works taking place under the Namakku Naame Thittam, Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, construction of community toilets, and Amrut 2.0 scheme. Similarly, schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum and works related to infrastructure development taking place in schools were also inspected. Instructions were given to the concerned officials to complete the development works at a stipulated time, and officials from all departments were advised to work in coordination to reach the government schemes to the people, Mr. Shankar added.

