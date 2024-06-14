Salem MLA alleges Ministers not giving importance to grievances

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Salem urban and district secretary and the Salem West MLA, R. Arul, has alleged that Ministers were not giving importance to the grievances and corruption is rampant in the State.

Mr. Arul sent a letter to 200 MLAs in the State, except Ministers and the Chief Minister, on Thursday. The letters were shared with the media on Friday. Mr. Arul said that except for four Ministers, others were not giving importance to the grievances of the MLAs.

“As a MLA, I gave around 1,000 petitions regarding people’s demands. While meeting the Ministers, they showed respect only in words and did not even receive the petitions. The Ministers asked MLAs to give the petitions to the PAs. Out of 1,000 petitions I have submitted to various Ministers, only nine issues were addressed,” he claimed.

Mr. Arul said the elected representatives will not be able to meet the people again after five years, if they have not addressed their needs. The Ministers should understand that the MLAs are elected by the people, he added

Mr. Arul told The Hindu that corruption was rampant in the government and all MLAs faced problems. Even some officials are not respecting MLAs and acting like Ministers, he alleged. The Chief Minister should instruct all Ministers to give importance to the MLAs and their grievances. “I am ready to prove my allegations,” he added.