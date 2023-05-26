Salem Mayor urges Corporation schools to achieve 100% results in SSLC public examinations

May 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran has urged teachers to achieve 100% results in the board exams in the coming years.

At a function held at the Corporation office on Friday, the Mayor honoured and distributed prizes to 129 teachers from the Corporation schools that achieved high pass percentage in the SSLC public examinations.

Mr. Ramachandran said that this year, a total of 1,397 students from the Corporation schools wrote the SSLC public exams, and of those, 1,243 passed, registering a pass percentage of 89, which is higher than last year.

Next year, all the Corporation schools should achieve 100% pass percentage. The main duty of teachers is to provide good education to the students and to prepare them for the examinations. It is usual to congratulate students, who scored high marks in the exams. But, the teachers who are the reason for students’ achievement should be congratulated, Mr. Ramachandran added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayor said Corporation high schools at Shevapet, Puthumariamman Kovil, Sagadevapuram, Vaiyapuri Street, Chettichavadi and Kondappanaickenpatti, and higher secondary schools at Ammapet, Manakadu and Kannankurichi achieved 90% pass, and the teachers of these schools were honoured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.