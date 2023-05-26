ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Mayor urges Corporation schools to achieve 100% results in SSLC public examinations

May 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor A. Ramachandran honouring a Corporation school teacher in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Mayor A. Ramachandran has urged teachers to achieve 100% results in the board exams in the coming years.

At a function held at the Corporation office on Friday, the Mayor honoured and distributed prizes to 129 teachers from the Corporation schools that achieved high pass percentage in the SSLC public examinations.

Mr. Ramachandran said that this year, a total of 1,397 students from the Corporation schools wrote the SSLC public exams, and of those, 1,243 passed, registering a pass percentage of 89, which is higher than last year.

Next year, all the Corporation schools should achieve 100% pass percentage. The main duty of teachers is to provide good education to the students and to prepare them for the examinations. It is usual to congratulate students, who scored high marks in the exams. But, the teachers who are the reason for students’ achievement should be congratulated, Mr. Ramachandran added.

The Mayor said Corporation high schools at Shevapet, Puthumariamman Kovil, Sagadevapuram, Vaiyapuri Street, Chettichavadi and Kondappanaickenpatti, and higher secondary schools at Ammapet, Manakadu and Kannankurichi achieved 90% pass, and the teachers of these schools were honoured.

