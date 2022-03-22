Salem Mayor reviews development works

Mayor A. Ramachandran reviewed the progress of various development works under the Corporation on Tuesday.

The Mayor along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi and other senior officials reviewed the progress of works under Smart Cities Mission, redevelopment of Panamarathupatti lake and waste management.

The Mayor advised officials to ensure that there was no water shortage during the summer season in the Corporation. The officials were advised to finish road works at the earliest and address demands of the Councillors without delay.