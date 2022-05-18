Salem Mayor, MLA inspect Smart City project works

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Salem North MLA R. Rajendran and Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the Smart City Mission project works that are under way here on Wednesday.

The Corporation has proposed to carry out 85 works at ₹968.67 crore under the Smart City projects. While 48 works at ₹298.81 crore were completed, 36 works at ₹664.46 crore were in progress.

The Mayor, along with the MLA, inspected tar-topping works for 924.90 metre at ₹76 lakh in Ward 33 and Pillaiyar Kovil road tar-topping works for 894.80 metre at ₹71 lakh. The team also inspected Pudu Theru road re-laying works for 1,001.70 metre at ₹78 lakh, underground sewerage scheme works completed at Bungalow Street for 421 metres at a cost of ₹32.40 lakh, and works in progress at Krishnan Kovil Street for 771 metre at ₹58.70 lakh and a culvert construction work in Ward 11. The team asked the officials to remove the rainwater stagnant on Ayyanar Kovil bridge . They held discussions with the officials and asked them to expedite the works.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradadevi, City Health Officer N. Yoganand, Ammapettai Zone chairman Dhanashekar, councillors and officials were present.