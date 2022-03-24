Salem Mayor inspects Mookaneri Lake

Mayor A. Ramachandran visited Mookaneri Lake and inspected the progress of various works under Smart Cities Mission here.

Mr. Ramachandran along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and other senior officials inspected the lake premises, spread over an area of 100 acre. Located in the foothills of Shevaroyan Hills, the lake receives inflow from rain in Yercaud.

According to the Mayor, measures will be taken to remove water hyacinth spread over the lake and stop release of sewage into the water body.

Mr. Ramachandran said measures would be taken to desilt and deepen the lake. Steps were under way to prepare a Detailed Project Report for redevelopment of the lake.

According to officials, the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Salem announced that Bodinaikenpatti, Allikuttai and Mookaneri lakes would be redeveloped at ₹69 crore. The Mayor said as part of redevelopment, the bunds of the lake would be strengthened, pedestrian pathways repaired and boating services would be introduced. He added that steps were being taken to develop the lake into a tourist attraction.

The Mayor also visited the Periyar Market and inspected the works.