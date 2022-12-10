Salem Mayor inspects mobile vegetable vehicles

December 10, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected mobile vegetable vehicles at the Salem Corporation office on Saturday.

On behalf of the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the “farm to home” scheme and flagged off mobile vegetable outlets to sell fresh produce directly to the residents of the cities. In the first phase, one mobile vehicle was allocated for every 10 wards of the Salem Corporation, and a total of six mobile vehicles were allocated for Salem.

On Saturday, Mr. Ramachandran inspected the vehicles and inquired about the quality of the vegetables and their price. He said that through the mobile vehicles, vegetables, fruits, grocery items, and value-added products like coconut oil, sesame oil, and groundnut oil produced by the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) will be sold to the residents. The rate of the produce will be the same as in Uzhavar Sandhais. So, the public were urged to use these vehicles, the Mayor added.

During the inspection, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, Joint Director (Agriculture) Singaram, Deputy Director (Agribusiness) Balasubramanian, and officials participated.