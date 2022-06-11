Salem Mayor inspects mass cleaning works

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected mass cleaning work in the city on Saturday.

The Corporation conducted mass cleaning and awareness camps under the People’s Movement for Clean Cities campaign. The Mayor inspected drainage channel desilting works for one km on Meyyanur Main Road in Suramangalam zone and on Maravaneri Main Road in Hasthampatti zone. He instructed the workers to remove the silt and garbage immediately.

The Mayor also distributed pamphlets about solid waste management to people who travelled on buses on Maravaneri Main Road. Similarly, mass cleaning works were carried out by the Corporation at Shevapet, Town Railway Station, Jothi Talkies Main Road, Old Bus Stand, Military Road, Sankagiri Main Road and the burial ground in Seelanaickenpatti. Along with the Corporation workers, volunteers were also involved in the works.

During the inspection, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, zonal chairman S.D. Kalaiamudhan and S Umarani, councillors A. Saravanan, R. Santhamoorthy, and K. Girija accompanied the Mayor.