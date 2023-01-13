HamberMenu
Salem Mayor inspects health centre works

January 13, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor A. Ramachandran on Friday inspected construction of the urban health and wellness centres in the Salem Corporation limits.

The Mayor inspected the works at State Bank Colony, PG Nagar, Avvaiyar Nagar, Meyyanur Main Road, Sathiram, Shevapet, and Sandhaipet, which come under the Suramangalam zone.

The Mayor discussed with the officials about the commencement of construction works and expected completion details. He also instructed the contractors to complete the works soon and directed the corportion engineers concerned to monitor the works on a daily basis.

Later, the Mayor also inspected the urban primary health centre at Old Suramangalam. During the inspection, councillors A. Tamilarasan and J. Jayakumar, and officials accompanied the Mayor..

