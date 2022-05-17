Salem Mayor inspects development works

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected the development works at Kitchipalayam and nearby areas here on Tuesday.

The Mayor along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and senior authorities visited areas near Dhadubai Kuttai and advised officials to construct a drain to prevent stagnation of rainwater. They visited Kitchipalayam crematorium and told staff to clear bushes and maintain the premises clean.

The authorities visited Panchantangi lake premises and advised staff to desilt the water channels. The Mayor assured the residents of Salavaiyar Colony that a stormwater drain would be constructed in the area.

The Mayor also assessed the progress of construction of a gas crematorium in Erumapalayam. The officials also reviewed the construction of flats through Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission.