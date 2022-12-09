  1. EPaper
Salem Mayor inspects bus stand; tells officials to remove illegal shops on platforms

December 09, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor A. Ramachandran on Friday inspected the new bus stand and directed the staff to remove fruit shops that were operating on the platforms.

During the recent council meeting, councillors alleged that fruit shops are functioning on platforms, and passengers find it difficult to walk on the stretch. Following this, the Mayor made a surprise visit to the bus stand and inspected the shops that are allowed by the Corporation to function there and checked whether the shops have encroached platforms.

The Mayor directed the officials to remove the fruit and flower shops that were operating illegally on the platforms. He also warned the shop owners not to use banned plastics and to sell food products in a hygienic manner. The Mayor also interacted with the passengers regarding basic amenities in the bus stand.

