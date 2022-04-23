Salem Mayor distributes uniforms to health volunteers

April 23, 2022 18:40 IST

Mayor A. Ramachandran advised women health volunteers under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to work with dedication here.

The Mayor along with Corporation Commissioner T.Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi distributed uniforms and other equipment to women health volunteers deployed under the scheme. According to officials, 84 women volunteers have been deployed under the scheme in Salem Corporation areas.