Salem Mayor conducts meeting with councillors regarding welfare schemes

January 05, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran on Thursday met with the councillors of all the 60 wards to discuss the welfare schemes that will be implemented in 2023.

In Salem Corporation limits, various development works are in progress, including 29 scheme works at a cost of ₹591 crore under the Smart City Mission, renovation of Bodinaickenpatti Lake, Allikuttai Lake, and Mokkaneri Lake at a cost of ₹69 crore, and an underground drainage project at a cost of ₹548 crore for places that were not included in the previous scheme.

Regarding these works, the Mayor conducted review meetings with officials on a regular basis in 2022.

On Thursday, the Mayor held a meeting with the councillors regarding the schemes to be implemented in 2023. The councillors explained the schemes that were required for their wards during the meeting.

At the meeting, the Mayor said last year various schemes were implemented. “Similarly, this year we will prioritise on providing quality roads, drainage, a garbage-free city, uninterrupted water supply, quality healthcare, improving school infrastructure, and dredging and improving water bodies,” Mr. Ramachandran added.