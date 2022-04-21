Salem market gets certification under ‘Eat Right’ initiative

The certificate that was awarded to the Palmarket in Salem.

The Salem Paal Market has received certification from Food Safety Department as part of its Eat Right initiative.

Chairman V .Ramalingam Daily Vegetable Market colloquially called Paal Market is one of the oldest markets here. The market, which operates near Shevapet receives goods from various parts of Salem and neighbouring districts.

The Food Safety Department as part of its campaign conducted trainings and inspections and the market was awarded with Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India recently.

R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety, said that the shopkeepers were already following hygienic and best practices in the trade and trainings were conducted as part of the certification.

Dr. Kathiravan said that 74 shops operates in the market and the shopkeepers were advised to store vegetables and fruits in proper storage baskets without direct contact with surface.

He added that the shopowners were advised on food hygiene practices and boards were placed for display of produce name and price. Food safety training was given and they were advised on safe storage and proper handling of goods, he said. Food Safety officials said that a separate area for loading and unloading of vegetables was also created at the market.

Dr. Kathiravan said that over 20 food samples were collected from the market and the pesticide residues were found to be within permissible limits. The audits were conducted by a third party, he said. He added that regular checks would be conducted by the department to ensure that hygiene practices are followed.