Salem man returns from China, tests positive for COVID-19

December 29, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE/SALEM

A 37-year-old businessman from Salem, who returned from China to Coimbatore via Singapore, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to district health and airport officials.

Coimbatore Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan on Thursday confirmed that the man had tested positive for the infection. He was among the 167 passengers who travelled on the flight on Tuesday, sources said.

Coimbatore District Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said the man was asymptomatic, and his sample was taken on Tuesday. The RT-PCR test result indicating that he was COVID-19-positive came in on Wednesday. The man, who travelled from Coimbatore to his hometown by car, was under quarantine, she said.

A native of a village in Elampillai in Salem district, the software engineer-turned-businessman had been residing in China with his wife and two children for the past 13 years. He came back to India due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in China. His family members tested negative.

Sources said that before the test results came in, he had visited the Uzhavar Santhai in the village and attended a function with his relatives and friends. He was being quarantined on the first floor of his house, while his family members were staying on the ground floor. A health team from the Magudanchavadi Primary Health Centre were monitoring his health.

“He is under home isolation. The samples were sent to the Chennai District Public Health Laboratory for genomic sequencing,” Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran said.

According to the district administration, the Coimbatore Airport authorities tested 64 out of 1,357 international passengers and collected nine samples from December 23 to 28.

“All passengers are screened and symptomatic ones are tested and their samples are collected,” Mr. Valavan said. “Random testing of 2% of passengers from other countries, as directed by the government, is also being done,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT