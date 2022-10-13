Salem man gets life imprisonment in murder case

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case on Wednesday.

According to the police, K. Mayilsamy (56) of Govindapadi near Mettur was working in a stone quarry at Elikaradu. There was a money dispute between Mayilsamy and R. Mahadevan (49) of the same locality.

On October 18, 2018, Mahadevan, along with his son Nandhakumar (24), wife Alamelu (46), and their relative G. Muthulakshmi (26) attacked Mayilsamy, and in that attack, Mayilsamy was killed. The Kolathur police registered a case and arrested the four accused persons and remanded them in prison.

The case trial was held at Mettur Additional Sessions Court, and on Wednesday, the court found the accused Nandhakumar guilty of murder and sentenced him to life in jail and imposed a fine of ₹12,500. As the charges against the remaining three accused persons were not proved beyond reasonable doubt, the court slapped a ₹1,500 fine on Mahadevan and ₹2,500 fine each on Alamelu and Muthulakshmi. Nandhakumar was shifted to the Coimbatore Central Prison following the verdict.