Salem man gets 15 years jail for sexual assault on minor girl

December 01, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, sentenced a 26-year-old man from Salem to undergo 15 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Special court judge awarded the punishment to P. Manikandan of Morur in Salem district. He was arrested and jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl from Anamalai in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on Manikandan. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan appreciated the police personnel who investigated the case and presented witnesses for the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US