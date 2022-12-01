Salem man gets 15 years jail for sexual assault on minor girl

December 01, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, sentenced a 26-year-old man from Salem to undergo 15 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Special court judge awarded the punishment to P. Manikandan of Morur in Salem district. He was arrested and jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl from Anamalai in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on Manikandan. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan appreciated the police personnel who investigated the case and presented witnesses for the trial.