Salem man ends life after losing money in online gambling

A Life Insurance Corporation of India agent reportedly ended his life after losing money in online gambling at Tharamangalam in Salem on Monday.

According to the police, Kandasamy, 42, of Old Gas Office area was married to Mahalakshmi, who works as junior assistant at the Block Development Office in Tharamangalam.

Kandasamy, who lost money in online gambling, had borrowed money from others and was unable to repay it. He had also sold his ancestral property. However, he could not settle the entire debt.

On Monday morning, his wife found him dead in a room. The Tharamangalam police recovered the body and sent it to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. An inquiry is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.)

