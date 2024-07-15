ADVERTISEMENT

Salem man ends life after losing money in online gambling

Updated - July 15, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 06:26 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A Life Insurance Corporation of India agent reportedly ended his life after losing money in online gambling at Tharamangalam in Salem on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Kandasamy, 42, of Old Gas Office area was married to Mahalakshmi, who works as junior assistant at the Block Development Office in Tharamangalam.

Kandasamy, who lost money in online gambling, had borrowed money from others and was unable to repay it. He had also sold his ancestral property. However, he could not settle the entire debt.

On Monday morning, his wife found him dead in a room. The Tharamangalam police recovered the body and sent it to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. An inquiry is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US