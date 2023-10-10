Salem man dies of injuries sustained in assault by relatives

October 10, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Salem

A 52-year-old man, who was allegedly attacked by his relatives on Sunday evening, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Gunasekaran, a resident of Thennampillaiyur near Attur in Salem district. Gunasekaran’s son Prasanth (27) fell in love with his relative, a 17-year-old girl, of the same locality. The girl’s parents warned Prasanth to end the relationship. On Sunday, Prasanth went to the girl’s house. Irked by this, the girl’s parents and relatives reportedly attacked Prasanth and his father, who came to his rescue.

In the attack, the two sustained injuries and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. Gunasekaran succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The Yethapur police registered a case against Murugaesan (52), his wife Muthammal (50), Sivakumar (50), and his wife Tamilarasi (40). Murugaesan and Sivakumar were arrested and remanded in prison.

Discharge from Mettur dam for delta irrigation stopped

The water level in Stanley reservoir at Mettur stood at 30.90 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 7.88 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 163 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 122 cusecs. The water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation was stopped, and for drinking water purposes, 500 cusecs was discharged from the dam.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that from June 12 to date, 93.40 tmc ft of water was discharged from Mettur dam for delta irrigation. If inflow into the dam increases, the government will decide on further water discharge for delta irrigation, officials added.

Couple ends life in Namakkal

A couple residing at Varakur near Erumapatti in Namakkal district allegedly ended their lives on Monday. The deceased were identified as Periyasamy (55), and Santha (46). The couple has a daughter Punitha (28) and son Kannadasan (26). The police said that Periyasamy, a casual labourer, underwent a surgery a few months ago and was unable to go to work. His wife suffered a fracture in her hand after falling down. On Monday evening, when Kannadasan returned from work, he found his parents dead. On information, Erumapatti police sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Man dies in accident at workplace

A 25-year-man was runover by an earthmover at his workplace in Salem on Tuesday. Eswaramoorthy, who was supervising the rail overbridge work in progress at Narasingapuram municipality, was walking behind an earthmover when the accident took place. The police sent the body to Attur Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case, and arrested earthmover driver Sakthi.

