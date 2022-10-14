Coimbatore

Salem lawyer ends life at home

A 38-year-old lawyer ended his life here on Thursday evening.

According to the police, T. Suresh (38) of Mullaivadi near Attur was a lawyer. He also ran a political party by name Vazhva Savah. His wife separated from him with children and Suresh was staying alone in his house. On Thursday evening, his relatives came home and found him dead. His body was sent to Attur Government Hospital for postmortem. The Attur police registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.


