Salem, Krishnagiri report three COVID-19 cases

Salem and Krishnagiri districts reported three new cases of COVID-19 each, and Erode one new case on Sunday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are seven active cases in Krishnagiri, six in Salem, and three in Erode.
March 05, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Salem
