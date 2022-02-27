Salem, Krishnagiri administrations provide helpline numbers for families of those stuck in Ukraine

Staff Reporter February 27, 2022

Members of the public can contact government officials and inform them about students or other residents of the districts who are stranded in the war-hit country

The district administrations of Salem and Krishnagiri have provided helpline numbers for the families of persons in Ukraine, to inform the government of their whereabouts. In Krishnagiri, the PA – General of District Collector has been appointed as the contact officer. The public can give the PA details of students as well as Indian immigrants (from the district) in Ukraine. Members of the public can contact the officer on the number 9445008141, the district collectorate at the number 04343-232600, while the control room can be reached on the numbers 1077 and 04343-234444. In Salem, the contact officer for the rescue mission can be reached at 9445008148. The district control room can be reached on the numbers 0427-2450498, 2452202 or 1077. The State Government has also appointed Jacintha Lazarus, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of non-resident Tamils, as the contact officer at the State level. The officer can be contacted on the numbers 94458 69848, 96000 23645, 99402 56444 or 044-28515288. The public can also contact the State-level control room on 1070. The Ukraine emergency centre at Podhigai Illam in New Delhi can be reached at 92895 16716 and also through the email address ukrainetamils@gmail.com, a press release said.



