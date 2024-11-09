ADVERTISEMENT

Salem jewellery trader gets three-month jail for cheating

Published - November 09, 2024 02:13 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A jewellery trader in Salem was sentenced to three months of imprisonment for cheating on Friday (November 8, 2024).

In 2012, the jewellery trader S. Vijayabaskar, a resident of Velmurugan Nagar in Kitchipalayam, approached S. Balaji, who ran a jewellery shop in Bazaar Street, seeking jewels on credit.

Accordingly, Balaji supplied jewels weighing 278.37 g to Vijayabaskar, but the latter did not pay for them.

When Balaji approached the police, Vijayabaskar gave him ₹6.45 lakh in cheques. But when the cheques were produced for clearance, they bounced due to the non-availability of funds in Vijayabaskar’s account.

Following this, Balaji filed a case at Salem Judicial Magistrate Court, and on Friday, the court found Vijayabaskar guilty of cheating and awarded him three months of imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of ₹6.45 lakh on him.

