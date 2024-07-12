ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Historical Society condemns demolition of 142-year-old commemorative stone plaque in Tiruchi

Published - July 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Historical Society has condemned the demolition of a 142-year-old commemorative stone plaque on the court premises in Tiruchi, and urged the State government to take necessary action on the issue.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the society’s general secretary J. Barnabas said the stone plaque was kept in honour of Bishop Reginald Heber D.D. who made Tiruchi an educational centre.

“The responsible court officials failed to give the deserved respect to the person who made contributions to education and literature,” the letter said. It is an unfortunate incident and an example of government official’s apathy in preserving the historical monument erected in 1882. Details pertaining to the monument were mentioned in the book, “List of Inscriptions on Tombs or Monuments in Madras – possessing historical or archaeological interest – volume 2, 1946, by J.J. Cotton. The government should take necessary action on the issue, the Society said.

