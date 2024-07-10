Salem government school student secures State rank in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2024

S. Ravani of the Government Model School at Veerapandi in Salem district secured first place among the government school students in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2024 merit list that was released on Wednesday.

With 199.50 cut-off, Ms. Ravani wanted to pursue Electronics and Communication Engineering at Anna University, Chennai. She had scored 586 marks in Plus Two. Her father, M. Selvam, is a daily wage earner, while her mother S. Shivani, is a homemaker.

Krishna Anoop, a student of the Government Model School at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore district, has emerged second among the students availing of the 7.5 % reservation for admission in professional courses with 198.50 cut-off.

Her total of 593 marks out of 600 in Plus Two encompasses centum in Mathematics and Computer Science, 99 in Physics, and 98 marks in Chemistry, Tamil and English.

“I intend to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science in College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University, and get into the IT industry. I owe my performance to the rich learning atmosphere in the campus and constant encouragement by my teachers,” she said.

Since the subjects in the residential system are engaged by top-performing teachers drawn from schools from across the district, the students have the time to study right from 7.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m., the Model School’s Career Guidance Coordinator, J. Sathish Kumar, said.

