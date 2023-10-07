ADVERTISEMENT

Salem government school headmistress transferred after students protest

October 07, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Salem

The students of the Fort Government Higher Secondary School said the HM had made students kneel, when they had complained about the quality of drinking water at the school

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the school staged a protest demanding clean drinking water and better sanitation | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

A government school headmistress was transferred on Saturday, following a protest by students in Salem.

On Friday, October 6, 2023, students of the Salem Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School staged a dharna demanding basic amenities, and the transfer of the school headmistress Tamilvani, who allegedly made two students kneel, for complaining about the poor quality of drinking water. After officials of the education, police and revenue departments spoke to the students, and the school headmistress offered an apology, the students withdrew their protest.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M. Kabeer went to the school and conducted an inquiry. Based on the inquiry, the CEO transferred the headmistress, Tamilvani, to the Elampillai Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

