Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital ranks second among T.N. govt. hospitals

December 18, 2022 - Salem

The Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) is ranked second among the government medical college hospitals in the State in terms of various performances that were assessed for a six-month period from April to October this year.

The Salem GMKMCH is behind the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the ranking. The performance was assessed through various indicators, such as outpatient, in-patient and maternity admissions, various surgeries performed in the six months, screening for diseases, treatment given to road accident victims, etc.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of Government Erode Medical College Hospital, Perundurai, who was the dean of Salem GMKMCH at that time (April–October), said that to increase the performances they conducted review meetings with every department regularly, addressed their needs, and provided the infrastructure needed. “We renovated and provided additional tables in operation theatres, including in the ENT Department (two tables), surgical endocrinology (one table), paediatric department (one table), and emergency department (three tables), which resulted in an increase in surgeries.”

Previously, 550 to 600 dialysis sessions were performed a month and now it has been increased to 1,100 sessions. Similarly, the Cardiology Department functioned only during daytime earlier. Now it has been extended to 24 hours. Since June, the hybrid ICU’s full-fledged operation improved the hospital’s performance, according to Dr. Valli.

GMKMCH Dean R. Mani said, “We are taking all steps to improve the performance of each and every department. The plastic surgery theatre for the burns ward is nearing completion. We also spoke to the authorities concerned about providing adequate amenities for the hospital. In the next three months, our performance will improve further.”